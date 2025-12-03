Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 14,078 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1,030.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $11,426,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $3,823,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,008.55. This represents a 51.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $22,698,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,157,545 shares of company stock valued at $130,042,065. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Zacks Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

