Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Federal Signal worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 66.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 85,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FSS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Federal Signal Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $132.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

