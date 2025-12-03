Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,911,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,094,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 66.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Shares of CTAS opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

