Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The business had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

