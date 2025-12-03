FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,466 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of FTAI Aviation worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,839,000 after buying an additional 1,238,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 159.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,440 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 30.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after acquiring an additional 225,920 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,486,000 after purchasing an additional 156,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David Moreno purchased 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $194.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.56.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The company had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.