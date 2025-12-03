Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 1.1%

Apple stock opened at $286.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $287.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

