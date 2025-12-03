Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,159 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $192.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.01%.EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,939.42. This represents a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,943.20. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,611 shares of company stock valued at $789,132. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.81.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

