State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 29,898 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,898 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Donaldson worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Donaldson by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 266.7% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Donaldson from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

View Our Latest Report on Donaldson

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.