Longbow Finance SA Has $52.82 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Longbow Finance SA boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,544 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CLSA upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $286.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $287.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

