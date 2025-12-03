19,300 Shares in MP Materials Corp. $MP Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 193.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 248,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $15,863,526.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,369,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,786,806.90. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 194,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,548.64. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $100.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Cfra Research raised shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

