Head-To-Head Survey: ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -5.15% -19.72% -8.81% ProPetro -1.31% -0.06% -0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dawson Geophysical and ProPetro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 1 0 0 2.00 ProPetro 1 5 2 0 2.13

Valuation and Earnings

ProPetro has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Given ProPetro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Dawson Geophysical.

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and ProPetro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $74.15 million 0.80 -$4.12 million ($0.12) -15.83 ProPetro $1.30 billion 0.78 -$137.86 million ($0.17) -57.56

Dawson Geophysical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProPetro. ProPetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dawson Geophysical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of ProPetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ProPetro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPetro has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProPetro beats Dawson Geophysical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas, as well as potash mining industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas. Dawson Geophysical Company is a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

