Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,239,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,540,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T by 26,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

