Invesco Ltd. Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,769,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,272,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Progressive by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $228.62 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $199.90 and a one year high of $292.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,673 shares of company stock worth $4,163,005. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

