Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $81.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Monster Beverage traded as high as $75.30 and last traded at $75.6540, with a volume of 4528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Monster Beverage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

