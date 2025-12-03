Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.7778.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $62.45.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 895.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $315,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,003.16. The trade was a 90.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $145,023.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,049.84. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,099 shares of company stock worth $620,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

