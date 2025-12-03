Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) have been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EDR

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

TSE EDR opened at C$12.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.54.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.The company had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.6341991 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$401,940. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.