Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 872 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.93.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $647.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $678.73 and a 200-day moving average of $706.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total transaction of $309,445.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,413.90. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total value of $323,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,247.42. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 40,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,007,416 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

