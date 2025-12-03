Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $166.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $182.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $1,204,573.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,220,387.28. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $607,118.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,423.22. This represents a 14.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,393 shares of company stock valued at $21,568,254. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

