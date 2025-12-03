CW Advisors LLC Has $24.79 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,403.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,793 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

