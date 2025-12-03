SiTime Corporation $SITM Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 472.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $307.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.22. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.02 and a beta of 2.55. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $386.00.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,957,847.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total transaction of $517,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,807,385.50. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $10,353,753 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiTime in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.14.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

