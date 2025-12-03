Scott Mezvinsky Sells 276 Shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $42,274.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Mezvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $261,161.55.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Mezvinsky sold 273 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $42,115.71.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.9%

Yum! Brands stock opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Yum! Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

