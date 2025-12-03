Bernadette Connaughton Sells 829 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 829 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $59,356.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,006.80. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bernadette Connaughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $136,960.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $150,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $294,720.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 264,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,845,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

