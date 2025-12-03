Cristian Luput Acquires 20,000 Shares of MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) Director Cristian Luput bought 20,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 419,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,041.64. This represents a 5.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cristian Luput also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

On Friday, November 28th, Cristian Luput purchased 18,145 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,140.95.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Cristian Luput acquired 10,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 740.2% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 573,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 505,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About MAIA Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.