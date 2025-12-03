Rhumbline Advisers Sells 113,541 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,541 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.