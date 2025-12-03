Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,063,916,000 after purchasing an additional 411,172 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $409,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IWF stock opened at $476.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.