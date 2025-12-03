Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,772,696 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,598.96. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00.

On Friday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $251,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $210,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $49,750.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.92 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,072.58% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $448,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3,732.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

