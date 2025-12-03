Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,077 Shares of Argan, Inc. $AGX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Argan were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Argan by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,855,000 after buying an additional 36,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,339,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,142.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Argan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Argan in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $369.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Argan in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Insider Activity

In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $3,242,363.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,864.82. The trade was a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.27, for a total value of $152,198.93. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $29,401,111. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Down 1.5%

Argan stock opened at $358.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.59. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.02 and a 52 week high of $399.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.Argan’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

