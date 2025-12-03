Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,535 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $ERJ

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 9.2% in the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter worth $276,246,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter valued at $4,849,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 654.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,737,000 after buying an additional 3,036,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.37). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

