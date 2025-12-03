Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,858,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 753,567 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,847,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,017,000 after buying an additional 4,224,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Alphabet stock opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,785.79. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,628 shares of company stock worth $50,942,622. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

