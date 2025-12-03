Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Aercap by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Aercap by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $138.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. Bank of America upped their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

