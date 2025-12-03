Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,338,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,701,000 after acquiring an additional 295,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,847,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,893,000 after purchasing an additional 92,719 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,250. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,256.45. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 110,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,634.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. Avidity Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Loop Capital set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.24.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

