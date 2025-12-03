Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BOX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in BOX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in BOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BOX by 29.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $114,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,316.19. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,937,030 shares in the company, valued at $96,363,954.30. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

