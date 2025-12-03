J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $381,000 in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth $90,425,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $40,077,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $304.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.83. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $363.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.