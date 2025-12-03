Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,562 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,353 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Yelp by 1,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,202 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,980.64. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $34,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 193,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,644.98. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,906 shares of company stock worth $1,157,585 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.20.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

