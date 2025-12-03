McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $4,321,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,056,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,251,745.32. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,225.12. This represents a 34.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.