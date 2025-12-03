Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.87 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 254,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 26.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,964 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 116.7% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 525,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,102,000 after purchasing an additional 282,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,249,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 2.2%

SLAB stock opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.