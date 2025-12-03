Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $90,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in FirstService by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FSV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $154.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Corporation has a 1-year low of $149.13 and a 1-year high of $209.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. FirstService had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.