Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,132.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teradata by 405.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teradata by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. Teradata Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

