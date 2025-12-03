Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.99 Million Stake in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,215 shares of the fintech company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dave were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave in the 1st quarter valued at $3,487,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dave by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,252 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,773 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Dave in the second quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave during the second quarter worth about $3,221,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on Dave in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Dave from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.25.

In related news, Director Imran Khan sold 11,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $2,419,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,608,262. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.06, for a total transaction of $1,077,811.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,197 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,427.82. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 226,943 shares of company stock worth $50,301,987 over the last three months. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $202.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.57. Dave Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $286.45.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.95. Dave had a return on equity of 65.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.The company had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Dave announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the fintech company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

