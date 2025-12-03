SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Head to Head Review

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and SQZ Biotechnologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) 0.00 SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.04 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.01

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies. SQZ Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1702.41, meaning that its share price is 170,341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

