Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 2,870

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,935.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,750 to GBX 3,000 in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,775 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Compass Group

Compass Group Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Buying and Selling

CPG stock opened at GBX 2,330 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,499.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,545.54. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,326 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,853. The company has a market cap of £39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Leanne Wood bought 444 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,392 per share, for a total transaction of £10,620.48. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.