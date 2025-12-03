Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA) Receives $6.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Auna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a report on Monday.

Get Auna alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Auna

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auna

Auna Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Auna during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Auna during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Auna in the second quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NYSE AUNA opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Auna has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Auna had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 4.40%.The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Auna will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.