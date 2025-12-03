Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA) Receives $6.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AUNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Auna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a report on Monday.
Shares of NYSE AUNA opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Auna has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.35.
Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Auna had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 4.40%.The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Auna will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
