Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Financial Contrast

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) and IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and IQE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si -3,677.97% -47.90% -42.56% IQE N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQE has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 1 1 2 0 2.25 IQE 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quantum-Si and IQE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Quantum-Si presently has a consensus target price of $3.73, indicating a potential upside of 193.31%. Given Quantum-Si’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than IQE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and IQE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si $3.06 million 89.44 -$101.01 million ($0.67) -1.90 IQE $150.84 million 0.39 -$48.79 million N/A N/A

IQE has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Summary

Quantum-Si beats IQE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, France, Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the People's Republic of China, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

