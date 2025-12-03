Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Receives $40.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.
NASDAQ MBIN opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.33.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm had revenue of $171.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
