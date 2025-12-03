On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Up 12.4% – What’s Next?

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 216.50. 2,965,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 860,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.56. The company has a market capitalization of £322.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 earnings per share for the current year.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

