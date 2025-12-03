Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,123,562 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,695,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,562 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,240,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Ferguson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $240,611.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,276.60. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,864.92. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NYSE FERG opened at $252.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $256.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.89.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

