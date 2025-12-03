Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,671,104 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,645,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671,104 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $1,192,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 279,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 12.4%

OMFL opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.