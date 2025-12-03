The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,081,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,121,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 334,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in TJX Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 128,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7%

TJX opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $154.66.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.