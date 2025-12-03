iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,719 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $127.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

