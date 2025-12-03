Invesco Ltd. Purchases 715,557 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 715,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,778,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $215.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

